- Tyron Woodley, Stephen Thompson, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson took part in a conference call with members of the media on Thursday. The four comprise the main and co-main event at the March 4 UFC 209 pay-per-view event.

Woodley will defend his welterweight title against Thompson in a rematch of their UFC 205 fight that ended in a majority draw. Nurmagomedov and Ferguson collide for the interim UFC lightweight championship.

- Joanna Jedrzejczyk will defend her UFC strawweight title against Jessica Andrade at UFC 211 this year. The bout serves as the co-main event to Junior dos Santos challenging Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight title.

Jedrzejczyk (13-0) has defended the title four times, including wins over Karolina Kowalkiewicz, Claudia Gadelha, Valerie Letourneau and Jessica Penne. Andrade (16-5) is on a three-fight win streak and is 4-1 over her last five.

UFC 211 takes place May 13 from the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

- The Bellator ratings are in from the recent Bellator 172 event. The card lost a planned main event hours before it went down, as Matt Mitrione was removed due to kidney stones. He was scheduled to meet Fedor Emelianenko. Instead, Patricky "Pitbull" Freire finished Josh Thomson on Spike from the SAP Center in San Jose.

According to a report from Spike, the event was watched by 873,000 viewers, peaking at 1.2 million. For 2017, Bellator events are averaging 1.1 million viewers.

Bellator 173 takes place Friday from Belfast, Northern Ireland and airs via tape-delay on Spike.

