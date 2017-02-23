- Cathy Kelley looks at Seth Rollins sending cryptic Instagram messages to Triple H in this new video from WWE Digital.
- Injured WWE Superstar Darren Young is acting as the Tampa Bay Lightning's Bud Light Social Captain for tonight's NHL game against the Calgary Flames. Tonight is Pride Night for the Lightning. Below is a photo of Young on the ice and a video from the suite he's in:
#Bolts fans, please welcome tonight's @budlight #BoltsSocial captain, the @wwe's @DarrenYoungWWE! ????? #CGYvsTBL pic.twitter.com/3r2Z9FhyoY— Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) February 24, 2017
I'm here at my first hockey game! @pridetape @diversitytb @equalityfl@youcanplay @TBLightning pic.twitter.com/Ct9cRg2N7D— nodaysoff D-Young (@DarrenYoungWWE) February 23, 2017
I'm so excited for tonight's game @TBLightning vs @nhlflames @YouCanPlayTeam @PrideTape @DiversityTB @equalityfl pic.twitter.com/58QINGGm0i— nodaysoff D-Young (@DarrenYoungWWE) February 24, 2017
