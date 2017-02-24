On February 26th and 27th, New Japan Pro Wrestling and Ring of Honor will join together for Honor Rising. Both shows can be watched live on NJPW World (subscription is about $9 a month, please note that you will be charged once you sign up and again on the 1st, as that's when NJPW charges all of their current subscribers) and both start at 4:30am EST. NJPW confirmed each show will also have English Commentary with Kevin Kelly and Rocky Romero calling the action. Here are the full cards:

February 26th Show

* David Finlay, Juice Robinson and Kushida vs. Gedo, Jado and Silas Young
* Bushi, Evil and Sanada (c) vs. Delirious, Jushin Thunder Liger and Tiger Mask (NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship)
* Bad Luck Fale, Tama Tonga, Tanga Roa and Yujiro Takahashi vs. Hirooki Goto, Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay and Yoshi-Hashi
* War Machine vs. The Young Bucks
* Dalton Castle, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Hiromu Takahashi, Punisher Martinez and Tetsuya Naito
* Cody and Hangman Page vs. Jay Lethal and Katsuyori Shibata
* Kenney Omega and Adam Cole vs. The Briscoe Brothers

February 27th Show

* David Finlay and Kushida vs. Jado and Silas Young
* Dalton Castle, Delirious, Jushin Thunder Liger, Ryusuke Taguchi and Tiger Mask vs. Bushi, Evil, Hiromu Takahashi, Sanada and Tetsuya Naito
* Guerrillas of Destiny vs. War Machine
* Bad Luck Fale, Hangman Page and Yujiro Takahashi vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Jay Lethal and Juice Robinson
* Hirooki Goto (c) vs. Punisher Martinez (NEVER Openweight Championship)
* Adam Cole (c) vs. Yoshi-Hashi (ROH World Championship)
* Kenny Omega, Cody, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. Jay Briscoe, Kazuchika Okada, Mark Briscoe and Will Ospreay

