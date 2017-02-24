- WWE posted this video with Corey Graves looking at 4 records Roman Reigns owns - going undefeated in six-man matches with The Shield for 6 months, most eliminations (tied) in a Traditional Survivor Series match, the most eliminations during a Royal Rumble match, main eventing the largest WWE show in history at WrestleMania 32.

- Natalya's latest article for The Calgary Sun is now online at this link . She writes about a typical day in the life of a WWE Superstar. Below is part of what she wrote on arriving to the arena:

Upon arrival, I work my way through fans outside arenas where we park our cars (I know my character is currently a villain, but it's hard not to show appreciation to loyal fans with a few pics, hugs and autographs) and into the locker room to prepare for my match. A few hours before show time and despite the fact that I've done this for a decade, I still can't believe I'm performing. I can't eat ... just my "pre-match" banana for luck. I'm almost in denial as I'm putting on my makeup and doing my hair, pretending I'm J-Lo. Before I know it, it's almost match time. I have to drop kick Nikki Bella! (Sorry, John Cena … not sorry!) Confession: I still get stage fright every single time before I walk out into an arena full of people. (Oh, lord, will TMZ make a story out of this?) The moment of truth comes ... my music hits and it's time to make my way to the ring. My mind races as I prepare to enter the packed arena. Do they know my name? Are my wrestling boots on? Will a hair extension fall out?! (Yes, I do wear those... shhh). Wait ... how the heck am I going to tame my opponent? OK, OK, that part is easy: all roads lead to the Sharpshooter. My fright turns to ferocity the second I hit that ring. There, I'm all business. Performing is a total rush. It's hard to even sleep after we compete because the feeling you get performing in front of a live crowd cannot be explained. It's like the rush of 100 roller coaster rides combined with your first kiss with your soulmate.

- WWE's Scott Stanford has been nominated for two New York City Emmy awards for his work with PIX11 - Best News Anchor and Best Sports Anchor. WWE congratulated Stanford with this tweet:

