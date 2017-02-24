- Above is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week with The Brian Kendrick talking about his assault on Akira Tozawa from this week's WWE 205 Live episode.
- Paige recently tweeted props to actress Florence Pugh, and wrestlers Tessa Blanchard & Thea Trinidad, for their work on the "Fighting With My Family" movie from WWE Studios and The Rock's Seven Bucks Productions. As noted, Pugh is playing a character based on Paige while Tessa did her in-ring/stunt work. Thea is playing the WWE Divas Champion in the movie, a character based on AJ Lee. Paige tweeted:
Proud of @teamTblanchard @Florence_Pugh and @TheaTrinidadTMT killing it. Some bad ass b-----s right there ????????— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) February 21, 2017
