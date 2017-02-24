- WWE posted this video of Enzo Amore and Big Cass doing their promos at Wednesday's WWE live event in Dusseldorf. They went on to defeat Rusev and Jinder Mahal in tag team action.
- WWE Publishing now has the "Second Nature: The Legacy of Ric Flair and The Rise of Charlotte" book for pre-sale. You can pre-order the book on Amazon at this link. The book will be released on Kindle ($12.99), audio CD ($39.99) and hardcover ($17.70) on July 25th.
Woooooo! You can now pre-order Second Nature from any top retailer by going to: https://t.co/0sWIQ3wFb9@RicFlairNatrBoy @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/a44eEPmNsD— WWE Publishing (@WWEpublishing) February 22, 2017
