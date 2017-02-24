- WWE 2K17 apparently has a pretty big botch, as seen below. In the clip, Jerry Lawler flubs a line twice, is corrected, and then re-reads it correctly.

Hahaha 2K doesn't care they didn't even bother to edit Lawler flubbing and rereading thishttps://t.co/69VmUFmJvz pic.twitter.com/jkAkc5R6SN — It's KFG (@KungFu_Grip) February 21, 2017

- Kurt Angle and Becky Lynch will appear at Wizard World Comic Con Cleveland next month at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland. Both will greet fans, pose for photo ops, sign autographs and conduct separate interactive Q&A sessions during their visits. Lynch will attend between 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Friday, March 17, while Angle will be on hand from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, March 19. For more on the 2017 Wizard World Comic Con Cleveland, visit wizd.me/ClevelandPR.

- It's $5 Friday at WWEShop.com with select WWE merchandise priced as little as $5. There is no code necessary, just use this link. The sale ends at 11:59 PT.

- WWE Monday Night RAW returns to the Sprint Center in Kansas City, MO on Monday, April 24th. Tickets went on sale today at AXS.com.

