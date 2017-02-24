- Cathy Kelley looks at WWE Hall of Famers Steve Austin and The Rock being backstage for Monday's RAW in Los Angeles from the Staples Center.

- The post-WrestleMania 33 WWE NXT TV tapings on Wednesday, April 5th from Full Sail University went on sale this morning and quickly sold out. The next NXT tapings have been confirmed for Wednesday, April 19th. Tickets for those tapings go on sale Friday, March 3rd at 10am.

- Today marks 3 years since the WWE Network launched. Below are tweets from WWE, Stephanie McMahon and Cathy Kelley on the milestone:

happy birthday @WWENetwork!!! cant wait to grow old together ?? — Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) February 24, 2017

Celebrate the 3rd birthday of @WWENetwork today with its first program to air back in 2014: @WrestleMania Rewind! https://t.co/1fkRdOVCmx pic.twitter.com/n3TfJpCCty — WWE (@WWE) February 24, 2017

