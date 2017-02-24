- Cathy Kelley looks at WWE Hall of Famers Steve Austin and The Rock being backstage for Monday's RAW in Los Angeles from the Staples Center.
- Today marks 3 years since the WWE Network launched. Below are tweets from WWE, Stephanie McMahon and Cathy Kelley on the milestone:
happy birthday @WWENetwork!!! cant wait to grow old together ??— Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) February 24, 2017
Happy 3rd Birthday @WWENetwork!!! https://t.co/9mGpvqwYD5 pic.twitter.com/OA7aN0Wvf8— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) February 24, 2017
Celebrate the 3rd birthday of @WWENetwork today with its first program to air back in 2014: @WrestleMania Rewind! https://t.co/1fkRdOVCmx pic.twitter.com/n3TfJpCCty— WWE (@WWE) February 24, 2017
