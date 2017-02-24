The latest episode of NXT was able to, yet again, hold down the number on spot (along with two lower spots) on this week's most popular shows on the WWE Network. Weekly content didn't have much competition with 205 Live coming in second and Talking Smack taking the bronze. When it comes to WWE PPVs, seven total took up a good chunk of the ranking. Somewhat surprisingly, the Top 50 Incidents in ECW History made it this week, well worth the watch, if you haven't had a chance to check it out yet.

The rest of the lineup is a mix of shows including Total Bellas, Legends with JBL, and Holy Foley as it still has two episodes hanging on. Finally, a recent episode (January 24th) of SmackDown made the top 20, which included the Intercontinental title lumberjack match between Dolph Ziggler and The Miz. Here are the full rankings:

#20 - SmackDown (910)

#19 - Holy Foley: The Moment of Truth (Ep: 10)

#18 - Total Bellas: Bryan's Breaking Point (Ep: 4)

#17 - Holy Foley: The Storm Before the Calm (EP: 9)

#16 - NXT TakeOver: San Antonio

#15 - Top 50 Incidents in ECW History

#14 - SummerSlam 2016

#13 - WrestleMania 30

#12 - NXT (377)

#11 - Survivor Series 2016

#10 - WrestleMania 31

#9 - WWE 24: WrestleMania Dallas

#8 - Legends with JBL: Jimmy Hart

#7 - WrestleMania 32

#6 - NXT (378)

#5 - Royal Rumble 2017

#4 - Elimination Chamber 2017

#3 - Talking Smack (914)

#2 - 205 Live (13)

#1 - NXT (379)

