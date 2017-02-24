Source: ShowBuzz Daily

This week's TNA Impact Wrestling episode, featuring the much-hyped wedding of Braxton Sutter and Laurel Van Ness in the main event slot, drew 275,000 viewers. This is down 15% from last week's 325,000 viewers.

You can see this week's "Impact In :60" video above.

This week's show ranked #133 on the Cable Top 150. Last week's show ranked #122.

Below is our 2017 Impact Viewership Tracker:

January 5th Episode: 290,000 viewers

January 12th Episode: 277,000 viewers

January 19th Episode: 310,000 viewers

January 26th Episode: 307,000 viewers

February 2nd Episode: 299,000 viewers

February 9th Episode: 252,000 viewers

February 16th Episode: 325,000 viewers

February 23rd Episode: 275,000 viewers

March 2nd Episode:

