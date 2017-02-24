- Above, WWE posted a video of Big Cass and Enzo taking a tour of Nürnberg, Germany. The duo will be taking on Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson at Fastlane for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship. You can see the updated card by clicking here.

- Sticking with the Oscars theme, WWE's latest poll asked fans: "Which of these WWE Superstars would make the best Oscars host?" As of this writing, the top five are, John Cena (35 percent), Chris Jericho (16 percent), Enzo & Cass (13 percent), The New Day (12 percent), and The Miz (8 percent).

