- Above, WWE posted a video of Big Cass and Enzo taking a tour of Nürnberg, Germany. The duo will be taking on Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson at Fastlane for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship. You can see the updated card by clicking here.

- WWE posted a gallery of WWE movie mash-up posters in celebration of the upcoming Oscars. The group includes Nikki Bella, Triple H, Cesaro, Randy Orton, Rusev / Lana, and Rhyno / Heath Slater.

Nikki Bella Checked Out After Maryse Attack (Video), WWE Network Updates, WWE's Biggest And Baddest
- Sticking with the Oscars theme, WWE's latest poll asked fans: "Which of these WWE Superstars would make the best Oscars host?" As of this writing, the top five are, John Cena (35 percent), Chris Jericho (16 percent), Enzo & Cass (13 percent), The New Day (12 percent), and The Miz (8 percent).

