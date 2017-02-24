The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Sin Cara and Bo Dallas make their entrances as R-Truth, Tom Philips and Byron Saxton check in on commentary.

Sin Cara rolls Dallas up for a one count. Dallas kicks and strikes Sin Cara. Sin Cara hits a modified slam before pinning Dallas for a two count. Dallas clotheslines Sin Cara before pinning him for a one count. Dallas hits a spinning neckbreaker on Sin Cara. Dallas briefly locks in a headlock on Sin Cara before slamming him to the mat. Dallas strikes Sin Cara in the corner. Sin Cara eventually hits a missile dropkick from the second rope on Dallas. Sin Cara hits a springboard cross body and a springboard elbow on Dallas. Sin Cara hits a springboard moonsault before pinning Dallas for a two count. Sin Cara sends Dallas out of the ring. Sin Cara hits a Senton from off the apron onto Dallas at ringside. Sin Cara rolls Dallas back into the ring before ascending the turnbuckle. Sin Cara hits a cross body on Dallas, Dallas rolls through with a pin. Dallas grabs Sin Cara's tights to insure the three count.

Winner: Bo Dallas

A recap from the opening of RAW is shown featuring Universal Champion Kevin Owens cutting an in-ring promo on Goldberg.

A recap of Michael Cole's sit-down interview with Brock Lesnar from RAW is shown featuring Paul Heyman speaking for Lesnar as Lesnar sits awkwardly close to the camera.

Cedric Alexander, TJ Perkins, Tony Nese and Noam Dar make their entrances.

TJ Perkins & Cedric Alexander vs. Tony Nese & Noam Dar

Nese and Perkins start the match, they lock up. Perkins locks in a headlock, Nese sends him to the ropes. Nese hits a shoulder block on Perkins. Perkins hits a spinkick on Nese. Perkins attempts to lock in an arm-bar on Nese, Dar breaks up the attempt. Alexander gets in the ring and hits a modified head scissors on Dar, before dropkicking him as well. Perkins hits a Detonation Kick on Nese. Nese rolls out of the ring as we head into a commercial break.

Perkins dropkicks Dar in the ring as they are now legal after the commercial. Perkins pins Dar for a two count before locking in an armlock. Dar fights out of it and briefly locks in a wrist lock on Perkins. Perkins dropkicks Dar. Perkins is sent to the corner. Dar runs at Perkins, Perkins gets his boots up though. Perkins elbows Nese. Dar attempts to send Perkins out of the ring, Perkins catches himself before Nese kicks him in the back. Dar pins Nese for a two count. Nese is tagged in. Nese scoop slams Perkins prior to pinning him for a two count. Nese briefly locks his legs around Perkins before switching to a waist lock. Perkins elbows Nese in the face to get out of it. Perkins spikes his knees into Nese. Dar is tagged in, as is Alexander. Alexander elbows Dar. Alexander hits an Insiguri on Dar before pinning him for a two count. Alexander goes to the apron. Alexander kicks Nese before jumping to the top rope. Dar grabs Alexander's arm as he comes off the top rope and locks in an arm submission. Perkins breaks the submission. Nese comes in and strikes Perkins. Alexander dumps Nese over the top rope. Perkins hits a dropkick on Nese. Alexander hits a Lumbar Check on Dar. Alexander pins Dar for the win.

Winners: TJ Perkins & Cedric Alexander

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Braun Strowman defeating Big Show before power slamming Roman Reigns as well.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.