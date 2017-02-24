- Above, Brie Bella answers a number of fan questions, including if Daniel Bryan helps her during the "Bella Brains" videos. Her response:

"After watching the last couple ones, I definitely don't [think so]. I actually wish my husband would cheat for me, because, sometimes it's a little embarrassing, how I don't know stuff and how I answer it. So, I actually wish you would cheat for me, so I sounded intelligent."

- WWE wrote an article on "The 100 best matches to see before you die." After an explanation of each match, they posted a link to watch it via their WWE Network. The top five were Eddie Guerrero vs. Rey Mysterio (Halloween Havoc 1997), Ric Flair vs. Ricky Steamboat (Clash of the Champions VI), Randy Savage vs. Ricky Steamboat (WrestleMania III), Bret Hart vs. Steve Austin (WrestleMania 13), and finally, The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels (WrestleMania 25).

- Bobby Lashley spoke with The Daily Star while promoting his Bellator 179 fight in May. He talked about when Donald Trump appeared in WWE:

"I think they dropped $250,000 (£200,000) onto the crowd when he [Trump] walked out, his money song came on, Miss Universe and Miss America were down there. It was a fiasco but it was amazing, the notoriety that he brought to it and the respect that we got from a lot of different places because of it. I think it's kinda funny that everybody is flipping the script now because at that time and the other times I've seen him do things on TV, he was the biggest celebrity or the biggest personality we had and everybody loved him."

