Source: JR's BBQ

Jim Ross posted on his blog at JRsBarBQ.com. Here are some highlights:

"From my perspective, Kevin Owens was the star of Monday Night Raw as his show opening, in ring promo was excellent and was arguably Owens' best verbal work since arriving in WWE. His pending WM33 bout with Chris Jericho has show stealing potential and should prove to be a major win for KO at the WWE's biggest event. Owens is blessed that he's in a program with Jericho who is as good a performer as WWE is currently featuring."

Braun Strowman:

"Hats off the Big Show for doing a terrific job of shining up Braun Strowman who has been strategically booked by WWE, particularly over the past several weeks. Strowman is still a massive, work in progress but the is making positive strides and presents a compelling potential, finished product over time. Big Show represented himself and the business well Monday night in the show closing match."

Alexa Bliss' improvement:

"Enjoying the TV persona development of Alexa Bliss who has arguably improved more over the past few months as any female in WWE. Alexa is arguably the best, heel female in WWE these days."

