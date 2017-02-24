- Above, The New Day gathered as Xavier Woods defended and kicked shots at FC Nürnberg left end Dave Bulthuis. Despite Dave winning 3-2 against them, New Day proceeded to tear their shirts off in celebration.
Approximately 9 days, 5 hours and 4 minutes until @FightOwensFight loses his Universal Championship. #WWEFastlane #OwensIsNEXT— Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) February 24, 2017
Good luck with that, man! Sorry I only just saw this now but I was busy wrestling at a live event in Germany like true @WWE Superstars do.?? https://t.co/JgxHiMPMJV— Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) February 25, 2017
- WWE posted a gallery of WWE Superstars with their pets. The gallery includes Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Daniel Bryan, Bayley, The Rock, Triple H, Alexa Bliss, and Charlotte.
