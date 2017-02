- Above, The New Day gathered as Xavier Woods defended and kicked shots at FC Nürnberg left end Dave Bulthuis. Despite Dave winning 3-2 against them, New Day proceeded to tear their shirts off in celebration.

- As noted, Goldberg and Kevin Owens have been tweeting at each other over the past few weeks. Most recently, Owens took a shot at Goldberg's part-time status with WWE. The two will meet at Fastlane on March 5th for the WWE Universal Championship.

Approximately 9 days, 5 hours and 4 minutes until @FightOwensFight loses his Universal Championship. #WWEFastlane #OwensIsNEXT — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) February 24, 2017

Good luck with that, man! Sorry I only just saw this now but I was busy wrestling at a live event in Germany like true @WWE Superstars do.?? https://t.co/JgxHiMPMJV Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) February 25, 2017

- WWE posted a gallery of WWE Superstars with their pets. The gallery includes Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Daniel Bryan, Bayley, The Rock, Triple H, Alexa Bliss, and Charlotte.

?Morning cuddles with my #GiantPuppy! ?????? He's only 6 months old and already over 100 lbs!!! ?#mastiffs A post shared by Stephanie McMahon (@stephaniemcmahon) on Jan 27, 2017 at 7:17am PST

That's right, falcons, you're gonna have to deal with aaaaaallllll THIS! Go @seahawks!!! A post shared by Bryan Danielson (@bryanldanielson) on Jan 14, 2017 at 1:34pm PST

