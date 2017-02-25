Thanks to Harold Flex for the following WWE live event results from Friday's show in Hannover, Germany:

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville retained over Rich Swann in a really good match

* Goldust, R-Truth, Sin Cara and Curtis Axel defeated Titus O'Neil, Bo Dallas and The Shining Stars. Bo took the mic after the match but Big Show came out and planted him with a knockout punch

* Nia Jax defeated Sasha Banks in a strong performance

* RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson retained over The New Day, Cesaro and Sheamus in a Triple Threat

* RAW Women's Champion Bayley retained over Charlotte Flair in another really good championship bout

* Braun Strowman defeated Sami Zayn. Strong performance and great presence for Braun

* WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho came out with a neck brace and crutches but was quickly attacked by Kevin Owens

* WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens retained over Roman Reigns in a No Holds Barred match. Braun came back out during this match but Reigns speared him to end the show on a positive note

