WWE Announcer Tom Phillips was caught allegedly sending sexually explicit messages to a woman on social media. The woman known as "missythetattooedgirl" was later informed by friends that Phillips was engaged and decided to publicly show the messages he sent via her Instagram. Along with the photos she said:

"This is why I don't trust people. Without my friends I never would've known that a high profile WWE commentator who was talking to me and wanted to get together, is engaged. I had zero idea and I couldn't be more sorry to the girl involved. You deserve better than this. Apparently nobody is faithful anymore."

After the quote, she included Phillips' Instagram handle and a number of hashtags related to WWE. Since this story came out, Phillips has changed both his Twitter and Instagram accounts to private. The woman he sent the messages to also has her account set to private. As of this writing, no statements have been made by Tom Phillips or the WWE.

The following images are not safe for work and includes vulgar language. View at your own discretion.

Here's Tom Phillips being a total douche pic.twitter.com/dHSACOvxkZ — Kyle (@TRKG12) February 24, 2017

