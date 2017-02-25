Nikki Bella, John Cena, Maryse, and The Miz have been orbiting each other for the past few weeks, and if plans hold up, it looks like they will all meet in a mixed tag match at WrestleMania 33. Maryse has bumped into Nikki twice now, once getting make-up all over herself and a second time getting knocked down as Nattie and Nikki brawled backstage during their feud. Cena has cost The Miz two title opportunities (Elimination Chamber match and last week's battle royal), while Miz returned the favor by eliminating Cena from the battle royal, after he was eliminated from the match.

It's been rumored that both Cena and Nikki could be taking time off after WrestleMania so the question is: will Cena propose to Nikki at the "Granddaddy of them all"?

Sound off with your thoughts in the "Comments" below and tomorrow we'll post a follow-up with the top quotes, along with any ideas that may have trended throughout your replies.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.