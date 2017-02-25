- Above is this week's ROH "Women of Honor" match featuring Kelly Klein and Scarlett Bordeaux. Scarlett has made appearances for the WWE as one of Adam Rose's "Rosebuds" and has wrestled against Nia Jax.

- EVOLVE 78 took place last night in Joppa, Maryland, here are the full results:

* Matt Riddle def. Anthony Henry

* Austin Theory def. Darby Allin

* "All Ego" Ethan Page def. Jason Kincaid

* Doom Patrol (Chris Dickinson & Jaka) def. The Gatekeepers (Blaster McMassive and Flex Rumblecrunch)

* ACH def. "Hot Sauce" Tracy Williams

* Drew Galloway def. Jeff Cobb

* Keith Lee def. Zack Sabre Jr.

* Timothy Thatcher def. Fred Yehi (EVOLVE World Championship)

- EVOLVE 79 takes place tonight in Queens, New York, here is the updated card:

* Timothy Thatcher w/ Stokely Hathaway (c) vs. Zack Sabre Jr. (EVOLVE Championship Match)

* Drew Galloway vs. Matt Riddle

* Ethan Page with The Gatekeepers vs. Darby Allin

* EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Tracy Williams vs. Keith Lee

* ACH vs. Jason Kincaid

* Jeff Cobb vs. Jaka

* Four Way Freestyle: Fred Yehi vs. Chris Dickinson vs. Austin Theory vs. Anthony Henry

- In a bonus clip from Matt Riddle's upcoming documentary, All in, he speaks about his former UFC boss, Dana White.

"Ya know, I get this question a lot and sometimes I'm like, 'Oh, f---, that dude, Dana White,' ya know? Because, he is an a--hole. He was really cold-blooded towards me, ya know, and if you think about it, like the situation I'm in, if you knew one of your employees had their third child and was still doing good work, but failed a drug test again, like, maybe he needs help? Ya know, maybe ya go another route with this, right? You know, but he went the route that he did, called me a 'Loser' and did all that."

