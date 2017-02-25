- Above, WWE posted their latest "Top 10" video, this time featuring "Superstars Demolishing WWE Equipment." It includes Edge destroying the anonymous Raw GM laptop, Triple H shredding screens with his sledgehammer, and Chris Jericho throwing Shawn Michaels into the "Jeritron 5000," among others.
- Today, Ric Flair turns 68 years old. Earlier today, he posted this photo to his Instagram, Triple H also sent him a Happy Birthday on Twitter, as did WWE on Instagram.
Whether in front or behind the camera, in the ring or on the microphone, @RicFlairNatrBoy will always be THE MAN. Happy Birthday, Naitch! pic.twitter.com/hJZtrFcDwk— Triple H (@TripleH) February 25, 2017
Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.