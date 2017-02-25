- Above, WWE posted their latest "Top 10" video, this time featuring "Superstars Demolishing WWE Equipment." It includes Edge destroying the anonymous Raw GM laptop, Triple H shredding screens with his sledgehammer, and Chris Jericho throwing Shawn Michaels into the "Jeritron 5000," among others.

Daniel Bryan will be appearing at at Carl Casper's Custom Auto Show located at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Kentucky from 12 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, February 26. Paid admission is required for entry into event, you can see more information on the event by clicking here

- Today, Ric Flair turns 68 years old. Earlier today, he posted this photo to his Instagram, Triple H also sent him a Happy Birthday on Twitter, as did WWE on Instagram.

RicFlairShop.com A post shared by Ric Flair® Nature Boy® (@ricflairnatureboy) on Feb 25, 2017 at 7:43am PST

Whether in front or behind the camera, in the ring or on the microphone, @RicFlairNatrBoy will always be THE MAN. Happy Birthday, Naitch! pic.twitter.com/hJZtrFcDwk — Triple H (@TripleH) February 25, 2017

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.