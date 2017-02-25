- UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley defends his title next Saturday night at UFC 209 vs. Stephen Thompson. But with no UFC action tonight, here's a free fight primer featuring Woodley.

Woodley scored a finish back at UFC 167 vs. former title contender Josh Koscheck.

- Bellator 173 went down Friday night on Spike from Belfast, Northern Ireland and The SSE Hydro Arena. In the main event, Liam McGeary scored a second round finish vs. Brett McDermott to get back on track after dropping the light heavyweight title to Phil Davis.

The card also featured a submission win by top prospect James Gallagher, along with a victory from Alex Lohore over former UFC fighter Colin Fletcher.

* Liam McGeary def. Brett McDermott via TKO (strikes) at 1:06 of Round 2

* James Gallagher def. Kirill Medvedovsky via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:53 of Round 1

* Iony Razafiarison def. Sinead Kavanagh via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-25)

* Alex Lohore def. Colin Fletcher via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:42 of Round 2

* Shay Walsh def. James McErleane via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

- Tom Lawlor, a former competitor on The Ultimate Fighter known for his crazy pre-fight antics, has been suspended two years by the USADA for taking ostarine. The banned substance was found last October during an out-of-competitor test conducted by USADA.

Below is a press release from USADA on the matter:

USADA announced today that UFC athlete, Tom Lawlor, of Las Vegas, Nev., accepted a two-year sanction after testing positive for a prohibited substance. Lawlor, 33, tested positive for ostarine following an out-of-competition urine test conducted on October 10, 2016. Ostarine is a prohibited substance in the category of Anabolic Agents and is prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, which has adopted the WADA Prohibited List. Ostarine, also known as MK-2866 and Enobosarm, is a non-FDA approved selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM) which is illegally sold in the United States and globally as a performance-enhancing substance. Ostarine is not currently available as a prescription medication in any country, and its unauthorized use may carry serious side effects. Nonetheless, ostarine has been found as a declared and undeclared ingredient in many dietary supplements sold in the United States, which has prompted the U. S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to issue warning letters to specific dietary supplement manufacturers stating that ostarine is an unapproved new drug and that selling the drug is in violation of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FDCA). Lawlor's two-year period of ineligibility began on October 10, 2016, the date his positive sample was collected. Pursuant to the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, all UFC athletes serving a period of ineligibility for an anti-doping policy violation are required to remain in the USADA registered testing pool and make themselves available for testing in order to receive credit for time served under his or her sanction. Furthermore, if an athlete retires during his or her period of ineligibility, the athlete's sanction will be tolled until such time the athlete notifies USADA of his or her return from retirement and once again makes him or herself available for no-advance-notice, out-of-competition testing. USADA conducts the year-round, independent anti-doping program for all UFC athletes. USADA is an independent, non-profit, non-governmental agency whose sole mission is to preserve the integrity of competition, inspire true sport, and protect the rights of clean athletes. In an effort to aid UFC athletes, as well as their support team members, in understanding the rules applicable to them, USADA provides comprehensive instruction on the UFC Anti-Doping Program website (www.ufc.usada.org) regarding the testing process and prohibited substances, how to obtain permission to use a necessary medication, and the risks and dangers of taking supplements as well as performance-enhancing and recreational drugs. In addition, the agency manages a drug reference hotline, Drug Reference Online (www.ufc.globaldro.com), conducts educational sessions, and proactively distributes a multitude of educational materials, such as the Prohibited List, easy-reference wallet cards, and periodic athlete alerts.

