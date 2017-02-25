- Above, WWE posted the full WWE World Heavyweight Championship match between Triple H and Dean Ambrose at last year's Roadblock. After Ambrose initially pinned Triple H, the referee waved it off because Ambrose's feet were under the ropes, Triple H went on to win the match.

- WWE posted a gallery of the "50 greatest tag team names ever." It includes teams like Demolition, The Two-Man Power Trip, The Brainbusters, The Outsiders, and The Vaudevillians, among others.

- As noted earlier, Shinsuke Nakamura's birthday was celebrated at last night's NXT event, below is a video of it. Tye Dillinger took the lead as he told Nakamura that he originally got a cake for him, but he heard NXT Head Trainer, Matt Bloom, ate it. The entire crowd then sang "Happy Birthday."

