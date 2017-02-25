- As noted, the first two seasons of Lucha Underground will be available on Netflix. CNET posted the new Netflix titles for March, and noted that Lucha Underground will premiere on March 15th.

Deadline recently reported that Starz has greenlighted Heels, which is an hourlong pro wrestling-themed drama. The series will consist of eight episodes and is written by Michael Waldron with Kyle Patrick Alvarez (The Stanford Prison Experiment) directing. Deadline reports that the series is about two brothers, who are rivals, in their late father's wrestling promotion in a small town in Georgia. One of the brothers is a heel in the ring, while the other is a babyface.

- HBO's Viceland is working on a story about pro wrestling, which I was contacted about earlier this week.

- The Rock noted on Instagram that he is currently filming the third season of Ballers, as seen below:

