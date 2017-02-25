- As noted, the first two seasons of Lucha Underground will be available on Netflix. CNET posted the new Netflix titles for March, and noted that Lucha Underground will premiere on March 15th.
- HBO's Viceland is working on a story about pro wrestling, which I was contacted about earlier this week.
- The Rock noted on Instagram that he is currently filming the third season of Ballers, as seen below:
Friday night shoots. 1am and still going strong on set w/ @jd_wash. Luv this dude like my lil' brotha. Immensely talented, infectious energy, humble, hungry and one of my fav humans. Both posing like we're getting ready to drop the hottest mixtape of 2017. ????? #OnSet #Ballers #1am #WorkinHard #DangerousDuo #BallOut
