- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair turns 68 years old today. In celebration of "The Nature Boy's" birthday, WWE posted the video above looking at Flair's wildest outbursts.

- WWE will return to Des Moines, Iowa for SmackDown live on Tuesday, April 25th at the Wells Fargo Center. Tickets for the show are now on sale at this link.

- This weekend, you can get up to 40% off select WWE merchandise at WWEShop.com. There is no promo code needed, just use this link.

- Squared Circle Signings is reporting that WWE has signed 22-year-old Canadian olympic weightlifter Isabel Lahela to a developmental contract. It was noted that she took part in a WWE tryout last September at the WWE Performance Center. You can check out some photos of Lahela below:

p • a • r • a • d •??• s • e ?????????????????? #SlimThickWorkout

A post shared by I S A B E L ? L A H E L A (@isabel.lahela) on

????When life gives you lemons, say screw it and grab some pineapples!???? Shot by @lindseydrennanphoto Mua @jarmi Stylist @mai.uhhh

A post shared by I S A B E L ? L A H E L A (@isabel.lahela) on

Ordinary life does not interest me @tianxiaozhang

A post shared by I S A B E L ? L A H E L A (@isabel.lahela) on

Oh hey serratus anterior ???? #bts with @lindseydrennanphoto @jarmi @_silentj_

A post shared by I S A B E L ? L A H E L A (@isabel.lahela) on

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles