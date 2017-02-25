- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair turns 68 years old today. In celebration of "The Nature Boy's" birthday, WWE posted the video above looking at Flair's wildest outbursts.

- WWE will return to Des Moines, Iowa for SmackDown live on Tuesday, April 25th at the Wells Fargo Center. Tickets for the show are now on sale at this link

- Squared Circle Signings is reporting that WWE has signed 22-year-old Canadian olympic weightlifter Isabel Lahela to a developmental contract. It was noted that she took part in a WWE tryout last September at the WWE Performance Center. You can check out some photos of Lahela below:

