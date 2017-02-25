Bret Hart spoke with Forbes on President Donald Trump and Linda McMahon. Here are some of the highlights:

"I do remember meeting 'The Donald.' He seemed to really enjoy the WrestleMania 4 battle royal. He watched me take a very hard front turnbuckle bump and it seemed to stun him that I wasn't seriously hurt. Backstage, Trump gave me a big smile and a handshake. A few minutes later, I asked him if he could pose with my dad, myself and the Anvil for a photo. He was very nice about it, even allowing us to take several shots. I liked him. The next year, when I met him again backstage, he asked how the photo from the year before had turned out. He offered to do another and so, yet again, we took a nice photo together. He was always nice and had a long memory. I held him in high regard."

Linda McMahon in Trump's administration:

"Having Linda McMahon involved on such a high level as the Head of Small Business shows its a very important position to handle in regards to the small business owners, who are the ones turning the wheel every day. It's also important to realize that both Linda and Vince started at the same level as everyone else when it comes to small business. With the help of Linda, hopefully we will see small business owners cut through the red tape and make it easier to operate, hire staff, create jobs, and offer new products and growth annually. With that in mind, this will send a strong message, not only to Canada but worldwide, that it is very important to help small business owners right from the start; to help set them up to succeed rather than fail due to restrictions, taxes and state and county regulations."

Bret Hart also spoke in more detail about Linda McMahon and shared the photo of Trump with his family. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

