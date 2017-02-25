- Above, NXT Stars Liv Morgan and Aliyah narrate as each other works on perfecting their single-leg squat workout. On this past week's NXT, Liv was in a triple threat match against Peyton Royce and Ember Moon, the winner would receive a shot at Asuka's title. Peyton went on to win the match.

- Goldberg sent congratulations to NXT Women's Champion Asuka on her current undefeated streak. She later responded to the former WCW Champion.



Kevin Owens Takes Shot At Goldberg Being Part-Time, WWE Stars And Their Pets, The New Day (Video)
- As noted earlier at a WWE Live Event in Germany, Chris Jericho (who had crutches and a neck brace on) was attacked by Kevin Owens. WWE posted a video of the attack on social media.

@chrisjerichofozzy gets an unfortunate surprise from an "old friend."

A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on


