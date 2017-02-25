- Above, NXT Stars Liv Morgan and Aliyah narrate as each other works on perfecting their single-leg squat workout. On this past week's NXT, Liv was in a triple threat match against Peyton Royce and Ember Moon, the winner would receive a shot at Asuka's title. Peyton went on to win the match.
Congratulations @WWEAsuka on your 149th win in a row! #whosnext ????????— Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) February 25, 2017
The honor is more than I deserve.— ASUKA / ??? (@WWEAsuka) February 25, 2017
I'm looking for sacrifice... #QueenOfDeathMetalStyle #Assassin #??????? https://t.co/2jwZfn5ZF7
- As noted earlier at a WWE Live Event in Germany, Chris Jericho (who had crutches and a neck brace on) was attacked by Kevin Owens. WWE posted a video of the attack on social media.
