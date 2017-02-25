- Above, NXT Stars Liv Morgan and Aliyah narrate as each other works on perfecting their single-leg squat workout. On this past week's NXT, Liv was in a triple threat match against Peyton Royce and Ember Moon, the winner would receive a shot at Asuka's title. Peyton went on to win the match.

Goldberg sent congratulations to NXT Women's Champion Asuka on her current undefeated streak. She later responded to the former WCW Champion.

Congratulations @WWEAsuka on your 149th win in a row! #whosnext ???????? — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) February 25, 2017

- As noted earlier at a WWE Live Event in Germany, Chris Jericho (who had crutches and a neck brace on) was attacked by Kevin Owens. WWE posted a video of the attack on social media.

@chrisjerichofozzy gets an unfortunate surprise from an "old friend." A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Feb 25, 2017 at 12:20pm PST

