Source: ESPN

Diamond Dallas Page spoke with ESPN on a number of pro wrestling topics. Here are some of the highlights:

"He [Triple H] was down there with me at the Power Plant; he was Terra Rizin down in WCW. We rode together, we hung together. He's talking about, 'I never thought you could do it. This guy was like 35 and a half. What were you thinking? But you did it.' He put me over to such a degree that I said, 'Hey, wait a minute. Is it that call?' I started getting choked up and I couldn't even talk."

Dusty Rhodes and Jake "The Snake" Roberts' influence:

"I always say that without Dusty Rhodes, there is no Diamond Dallas Page. But without Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, there's no three-time world champion, and there's no Hall of Fame."

Being the underdog:

"How could I not be the underdog, starting at 35 and a half and going from a manager and a fourth-string color commentator to being a wrestler? I got my a-- kicked. A lot. But I learned from all of the mistakes that I made."

DDP also spoke on DDP Yoga and how some members of the Fabulous Freebirds reacted when he first told them he was going to be a wrestler. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

