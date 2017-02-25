Source: ESPN

Diamond Dallas Page spoke with ESPN on a number of pro wrestling topics. Here are some of the highlights:

Getting the call about the WWE Hall of Fame induction:

"He [Triple H] was down there with me at the Power Plant; he was Terra Rizin down in WCW. We rode together, we hung together. He's talking about, 'I never thought you could do it. This guy was like 35 and a half. What were you thinking? But you did it.' He put me over to such a degree that I said, 'Hey, wait a minute. Is it that call?' I started getting choked up and I couldn't even talk."

Dusty Rhodes and Jake "The Snake" Roberts' influence:

"I always say that without Dusty Rhodes, there is no Diamond Dallas Page. But without Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, there's no three-time world champion, and there's no Hall of Fame."

Diamond Dallas Page to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2017
See Also
Diamond Dallas Page to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2017

Being the underdog:

"How could I not be the underdog, starting at 35 and a half and going from a manager and a fourth-string color commentator to being a wrestler? I got my a-- kicked. A lot. But I learned from all of the mistakes that I made."

DDP also spoke on DDP Yoga and how some members of the Fabulous Freebirds reacted when he first told them he was going to be a wrestler. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles