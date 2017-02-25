- Above, Daniel Bryan planted some new seeds in his garden, but their dog Winston kept going after them. Bryan said he'll have to put some kind of fencing up so the dog doesn't eat them. The Bella Twins' YouTube channel is about to cross 300k subscribers.

- Today, TNA Knockout Maria Kanellis-Bennett turned 35 years old. She worked for WWE between 2004 and 2010, WWE sent out birthday wishes to her on their Instagram:

More birthday wishes go out to former #WWE Superstar, @mariakanellis! #HappyBirthdayMaria A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Feb 25, 2017 at 9:49am PST

- The Rock took a photo of himself at today's Oscar Rehearsals. Moana is up for two nominations, "Animated Feature Film" and "Music (Original Song)." In the caption, Rock said:

"Big Oscar rehearsals today. Our biggest night of the year! We've got an amazing show lined up for the world. Time to celebrate the good stuff and how great movies make us feel! I get goosebumps every time I walk out on this stage.. I'm forever a kid who just loves movies. And super grateful to have a movie nominated 2xs. Let's roll."

