- Above, Daniel Bryan planted some new seeds in his garden, but their dog Winston kept going after them. Bryan said he'll have to put some kind of fencing up so the dog doesn't eat them. The Bella Twins' YouTube channel is about to cross 300k subscribers.
- The Rock took a photo of himself at today's Oscar Rehearsals. Moana is up for two nominations, "Animated Feature Film" and "Music (Original Song)." In the caption, Rock said:
Big Oscar rehearsals today. Our biggest night of the year! We've got an amazing show lined up for the world. Time to celebrate the good stuff and how great movies make us feel! I get goosebumps every time I walk out on this stage.. I'm forever a kid who just loves movies. And super grateful to have a movie nominated 2xs. Holy s--t am I gonna smell good tomorrow night.. #Moana #Oscars
