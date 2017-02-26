Yesterday, we asked an all-important question: Will John Cena propose to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33? Your answered varied wildly, mostly out of annoyance, but let's take a look at the trending comments.

I'd say this was the overall sentiment of the comments section with Cena not getting an opponent like The Undertaker, what does it matter?

2) Nope. - The reasons here were pretty solid, the main one being with the live crowd, they could really "ruin" the moment with "No" chants or all out booing. Also, in terms of Cena's personal life, he has been married before and has said often that he won't do it again.

3) There are reasons to do it - With Total Bellas and Total Divas, you guys mentioned it's pretty obvious this would make for a season finale. Even if it's all scripted, they could still go through with it. Also, what's the point of the mixed match if they don't end with a proposal? It's over-the-top and something these two would do, especially considering the rumors of both being gone for awhile after WrestleMania.

4) What about The Miz? - You guys came up with a lot of scenarios, but hopefully the WWE gets The Miz over somehow, he could still steal the match and Cena/Nikki could do their thing post-match. Miz could even interrupt the proposal, that would probably bring on cheers though.

Thanks to everyone who responded, here are some of the top comments:

TrevL:

"The only way I want Cena to propose is if Miz hits him with a Skull Crushing Finale from behind to interrupt the proposal and then beat Cena down to write him off of TV. That's the type of heat I want Miz to get."

Bo Dallas' Belly:

"Cena and Nikki will probably win this match which means absolutely nobody will benefit from Cena's involvement at WM, they could have had him job to Joe or made a marquee match with Taker but they give us this crap just so Cena and Nikki get a special moment."

Savior Senpai!:

"John Cena in front of 100k fans and the millions watching at home, on his knees proposing to her while women and kids scream. What a delightful scene that would be. Will be talked about for many years to come.

Plot twist : She says no."

Lisa:

"Total Divas is ruining wrestling."

Damien Demento: TheKingOfZing:

"Nikki proposes, a no chant breaks out in the crowd, Cena says no then Miz gives Nikki a participation award."

TheDarkSide:

"John Cena should propose to and marry Nikki at WrestleMania33 and then Cena should face The Undertaker in a buried alive match and the tagline for this year's WrestleMania could be "a wedding and a funeral"..."

El Perro That runs the kennel:

"Would be interesting just for the crowd's reaction, I can hear the 'No' chants already."

James_andrewson:

"Swerve: nikki proposes to Cena and he says no."

