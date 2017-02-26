- Above is the full match between Timothy Thatcher and Zack Sabre Jr. from EVOLVE 47. At this point in time Thatcher was the EVOLVE Champion.

- EVOLVE 79 took place last night, here are the full results:

* ACH def. Jason Kincaid

* Chris Dickinson def. Anthony Henry, Austin Theory, and Fred Yehi

* Jeff Cobb def. Jaka

* Keith Lee def. "Hot Sauce" Tracy Williams

* "All Ego" Ethan Page def. Darby Allin

* Matt Riddle def. Drew Galloway

* Zack Sabre Jr. def. Timothy Thatcher to win the EVOLVE Championship (Thatcher held the title for 596 days)

- Earlier today, the first night of ROH and NJPW's Honor Rising show took place. Tonight will be night two, you can see the card by clicking here, here are the night one results:

* David Finlay, Juice Robinson & KUSHIDA def. Jado, Gedo & Silas Young

* BUSHI, EVIL & SANADA (c) def. Tiger Mask, Jushin Thunder Liger & Delirious (NEVER Openweight Six-Man Title Match)

* Will Ospreay, YOSHI-HASHI, Hirooki Goto & Kazuchika Okada def. Tanga Loa, Tama Tonga, Yujiro Takahashi & Bad Luck Fale

* War Machine def. The Young Bucks

* Hiromu Takahashi, Tetsuya Naito & Punisher Martinez def. Ryusuke Taguchi, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Dalton Castle

* Katsuyori Shibata & Jay Lethal def. Hangman Page & Cody

* Adam Cole and Kenny Omega def. The Briscoes

