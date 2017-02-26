Former WWE and current UFC Announcer, Todd Grisham, spoke with FOX Sports about the prospect of Conor McGregor working with the WWE. Thanks to WWE's history with big names outside of pro wrestling, he felt the combination would be a great fit.

"Of course. Why not? Ronda Rousey was there last year or the year before last. We saw Floyd Mayweather fight 'The Big Show' at WrestleMania. There's always those big matches, most of them involving the Undertaker and Triple H and the John Cena's of the world. But there's usually that one gimmick match or that one memorable moment that involves an outside celebrity or sports star. I'd love to see Conor McGregor cross over to WWE."

As of late January, Conor was quoted that "conversations still ongoing" between both sides.

Grisham also spoke on McGregor's size and how that could be a factor, if WWE does bring him in for an appearance.

"Vince likes the big guys though. He would prefer that Francis N'gannou had the personality that Conor McGregor has because then he could be in the main event against whoever, but with Conor McGregor you've got to be a little more selective. But McGregor's already fed into it saying 'I'd kill everyone of them, I'd destroy them' whatever. So he knows what to say, he knows what to do and what he loves most is cash money and Vince McMahon has plenty of it."

