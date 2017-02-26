- UFC president Dana White told TMZ Sports that they are "nowhere" in regards to putting together a super-fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather. The sides have been discussing the bout - mostly in the media - for months now. White, though, did state who the reigning UFC lightweight champion will be facing next.

"I expect his next fight to be in the UFC in MMA," White said. "It will be (against) the winner of Khabib (Nurmagomedov) and (Tony) Ferguson."

Nurmagomedov and Ferguson meet this coming Saturday night in the co-main event of UFC 209 for the interim UFC lightweight title.

- Floyd Mayweather recently celebrated his birthday, and the former boxing world champion told Showtime that one of his wishes remains to face off against Conor McGregor. The two have been engaged in a lengthy social media battle for months now, but neither side appears ready to make the bout come to fruition.





