- 2017 WWE Hall of Fame inductee Kurt Angle will be appearing at an upcoming event for Harley Race's World League Wrestling at the Race Wrestling Arena in Troy, Missouri. Angle will be meeting fans from 1 to 4 pm on Saturday, March 11th.

"Myself and my team of guys and girls up here have been working extremely hard trying to prepare for this huge event," said WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race. "I've met Kurt Angle on a number of occasions and he is as good as they get - even by today's standards. Just a few days after my event on March 11th, he will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. This is an honor that very few people involved in our industry obtain. I have talked with Kurt personally, and he is ready to visit the great city of Troy, and see what all the hype surrounding WLW is about."

Tickets are available for purchase at harleyrace.com or by calling 573-392-4100.

- Just a reminder that SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan will be appearing at Carl Casper's Custom Auto Show located at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, KY this afternoon from 12 to 3 p.m.

