Sportskeeda has an in-character interview with Matt Hardy here. During the interview, Hardy was asked about their plan for "total domination" as a tag team and how it was progressing.

"WONDERFULLY," Hardy said. "I will DELETE the Bucks of Youth on April 1st at ROH, and all of MeekMahan's tag teams will follow."

As noted, the TNA contracts for both Hardys were expiring this month, so they will expire this week if they haven't already. They are scheduled to face the Young Bucks at ROH Supercard of Honor XI on Saturday, April 1st in Lakeland, FL. Lakeland is about a 75 minute drive from Orlando, which is where WrestleMania 33 will be taking place the following night.

It was noted today that the Hardy's will be closing their online store, which has been operating for 5 years. Reby Hardy, who has been running the store, noted that she can't run it right now with being a mother and having another baby on the way, as seen below:

We regret to post that after nearly 5yrs & 1000s of happy customers, https://t.co/8OFhB9oGRo is closing up shop. Stay tuned for BLOWOUT SALE — Shop Matt Hardy (@ShopMattHardy) February 26, 2017

Its been a lot of hard work doing things all on my own - shirt design, site design/orders, customer service, shipping, etc - but... — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) February 26, 2017

...I am no longer able to run the shop in the way Matt's fans deserve. I will likely revisit the idea after the new baby is here, but... — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) February 26, 2017

...for now, it's impossible to be @BABYHARDYBRAND'S Mommy, while making another kid; there are just too many sick/slow days to run properly. — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) February 26, 2017

@KOllomani contributed to this article. Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.