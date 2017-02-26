Thanks to Max from Wrestling-Infos.de for the following WWE live event results from Saturday's show in Regensburg, Germany:

1. Match

Tag Team Match

Enzo Amore & Big Cass defeated Rusev (w/ Lana) & Jinder Mahal

2. Match

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Singles Match

Neville (c) defeated Rich Swann.

3. Match

8 Man Tag Team Match

The Golden Truth (Goldust & R-Truth), Sin Cara & Curtis Axel defeated Titus O'Neil, Bo Dallas & The Shining Stars (Primo & Epico). Axel pinned Dallas.

Post Match: Big Show came out and chokeslamed O'Neil. Somehow Bo Dallas survived Shows arrival.

4. Match

Singles Match

Nia Jax defeated Sasha Banks.

United States Champion Chris Jericho came out on crutches and with a neck brace. Owens interrupted Jerichos promo and attacked his former buddy with the Pop-Up Powerbomb.

5. Match

WWE RAW Tag Team Championship

3 Way Tag Team Match

Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows (c) defeated Cesaro & Sheamus and The New Day (Big E & Kofi Kingston, w/ Xavier Woods).

6. Match

WWE RAW Women's Championship

Singles Match

Bayley (c) defeated Charlotte.

7. Match

Singles Match

Braun Strowman defeated Sami Zayn.

8. Match

WWE Universal Championship

No Holds Barred Match

Kevin Owens (c) defeated Roman Reigns. Braun Strowman interfered.

Post Match: Strowman tried to powerslam Reigns through a table. Reigns countered and put Strowman via Spear through the table.

