Thanks to Cliff Estes for the following WWE live event results from Saturday's show in Moline, Illinois:
* Heath Slater and Rhyno defeated The Ascension
* Kalisto defeated Curt Hawkins. After the match, Dolph Ziggler attacked until Apollo Crews made the save
* Apollo Crews defeated Dolph Ziggler with an assist from Kalisto
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose retained over The Miz
* SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss retained over Tamina Snuka, Carmella, Natalya and Becky Lynch
* Randy Orton defeated Luke Harper in the match of the night
* WWE Champion Bray Wyatt retained over John Cena and Baron Corbin. Wyatt used a low blow to get the pin on Cena. After, Cena hit the Attitude Adjustment on Wyatt
