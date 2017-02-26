Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Saturday's show in Ft. Pierce, Florida:

* Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss defeated Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic

* Adrian Jaoude defeated Kona Reeves

* Ruby Riot defeated Daria Berenato

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain retained over Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins

* No Way Jose, Kassius Ohno and Oney Lorcan defeated Eric Young, Killain Dain and Alexander Wolfe of SAnitY

* Ember Moon defeated Mandy Rose

* Shinsuke Nakamura and Tye Dillinger defeated Andrade "Cien" Almas and NXT Champion Bobby Roode in the main event

