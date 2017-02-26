- WWE UK division star Wolfgang recently spoke to "Gorilla Position" about U.K. Champion Tyler Bate being an inspiration, as seen in the video above.

"[Bate] is the youngest singles champion in WWE history," Wolfgang said. "To know that a 19-year-old is a WWE Champion is such an inspiration to anyone that wants to become a wrestler. It's such an inspiration to wrestling fans and everyone else on the British scene. The WWE is shining a light on us and anyone can show up and become a superstar. Tyler Bate leading us forward, you couldn't ask for any better."

You can hear the full interview with Wolfgang talking about his experiences in the tournament, his journey to WWE through the UK indie ranks and his memories growing up watching WWF by downloading the latest episode of Gorilla Position here.

- As for the rumored WWE Women's tournament that Triple H confirmed earlier this year, Dave Meltzer reported in the latest issue of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that people have been starting to get called again for it.

- The Bella Twins are at the Academy Awards today as part of E! Entertainment's red carpet Oscars coverage:

