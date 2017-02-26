- As seen above, the latest Canvas 2 Canvas video from WWE artist Rob Schamberger features Becky Lynch.

- Today would have been the 29th birthday of Reid Flair, the youngest son of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Charlotte remembered Reid on Twitter with the following:

Happy Birthday Champ ? wish we were driving down 51 to Nakatos for sushi. I miss you more every year. I love you as big as the sky ???? pic.twitter.com/HJ4lD808Vu — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) February 26, 2017

