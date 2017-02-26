- TMZ Sports recently interviewed 2017 WWE Hall of Fame inductee Kurt Angle and asked him about Linda McMahon serving in Donald Trump's cabinet, as seen in the video above. Angle said that McMahon is "perfect" to head Trump's Small Business Administration.

"I won't say Linda single-handedly took WWE from a little company with 12 employees to hundreds, but she was the frontier," Angle said. "She's always taken care of WWE from a business perspective, Vince McMahon has always taken it from a creative perspective. So you have to give Linda credit for what she's done with that company.

"She knows how to turn business around. Don't forget that Linda McMahon and Vince together have gone bankrupt four different times. They were able to bounce back and make this company into a billion dollar company. It's not like the didn't make mistakes, they did and they learned from them. So if anybody's going to be in there, you want the person who has both succeeded and made mistakes and to learn from their mistakes."

As noted, the Senate confirmed Linda McMahon for the position earlier this month.

- WWE posted an early preview for Monday's RAW highlighting Seth Rollins sit-down interview on the show. They wrote that, "At this point, it seems unlikely that Rollins will be able to compete at this year's WrestleMania." Below if the full description:

At this point, it seems unlikely that Rollins will be able to compete at this year's WrestleMania. That would mean that the former WWE Champion will miss his second consecutive Show of Shows, this time thanks to Triple H's "Destroyer." Will Rollins confirm this unfortunate news, or will he have another message entirely for The Cerebral Assassin and The Samoan Submission Specialist?

As noted, despite the description, Rollins is expected to face Triple H at the event.

- As noted, The Rock was at yesterday's Oscar rehearsals as Moana is nominated in the "Animated Feature Film" and "Music (Original Song)" categories. The Rock posted the photo below before tonight's event:

