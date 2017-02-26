TNA World Champion Bobby Lashley spoke with The Sun on his MMA future, desire to fight Fedor Emelianenko, and why he couldn't step up when Fedor's most recent fight was called off after his opponent, Matt Mitrione, had kidney stones.

"I wanted the Fedor fight but then Mitrione came up. I didn't think there was any chance of a fall-out from that fight but I wasn't ready. When Fedor fell out it made me excited but I was in Australia and it couldn't happen."

Lashley plans on having a warm-up fight before going after either Fedor or the Bellator title.

Even though Brock Lesnar sent word to UFC that he has retired from MMA, that didn't stop Lashley from still wanting that, or any big fight, as long as it happened in the near future.

"I told the boss that I wanted the Lesnar fight and he said he didn't know and then I told him I wanted the Fedor fight and he said he didn't know that either! I told him 'I have been calling and I want something.' They're both big paydays and I am not getting younger but right now I am in great shape."

