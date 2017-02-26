As noted, former TNA World Heavyweight Champion Drew Galloway recently revealed that his TNA contract was expiring this month. Galloway confirmed on Twitter tonight that he is parting ways with the company.

"Thank you @IMPACTWRESTLING for these past two years & everything we achieved together," Galloway wrote. "I'll miss everyone & I'll see you down that long road"

Galloway debuted in TNA in January of 2015. In addition to having held the TNA World Heavyweight Championship, Galloway is currently recognized as the Impact Grand Champion.

