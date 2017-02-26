Thanks to Teri Catania for the following WWE live event results from Sunday's show in Cedar Rapids, Iowa:

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha retained over The Usos and Breezango

* Heath Slater and Rhyno defeated The Ascension

* Kalisto defeated Curt Hawkins.

* Apollo Crews defeated Dolph Ziggler. Such mixed reactions for Ziggler, made the crowd seem confused at times

* SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss retained over Tamina Snuka, Becky Lynch, Carmella and Natalya. Tamina looked great

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose retained over The Miz

* WWE Champion Bray Wyatt retained over John Cena, Luke Harper and Baron Corbin. Great main event, Harper and Corbin stood out

