Thanks to Teri Catania for the following WWE live event results from Sunday's show in Cedar Rapids, Iowa:
* Heath Slater and Rhyno defeated The Ascension
* Kalisto defeated Curt Hawkins.
* Apollo Crews defeated Dolph Ziggler. Such mixed reactions for Ziggler, made the crowd seem confused at times
* SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss retained over Tamina Snuka, Becky Lynch, Carmella and Natalya. Tamina looked great
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose retained over The Miz
* WWE Champion Bray Wyatt retained over John Cena, Luke Harper and Baron Corbin. Great main event, Harper and Corbin stood out
