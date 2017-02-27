The final RAW before WWE Fastlane will take place tonight from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

WWE is focusing on the following points in their official RAW preview:

* Seth Rollins addresses his injury

* Goldberg returns before WWE Fastlane

* Is Roman Reigns fighting a losing battle against Braun Strowman?

* Enzo Amore & Big Cass close in on "Big Gal" and "Andy"

* What scheme does Charlotte Flair have in store for Bayley?

