The final RAW before WWE Fastlane will take place tonight from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
WWE is focusing on the following points in their official RAW preview:
* Seth Rollins addresses his injury
* Goldberg returns before WWE Fastlane
* Is Roman Reigns fighting a losing battle against Braun Strowman?
* Enzo Amore & Big Cass close in on "Big Gal" and "Andy"
* What scheme does Charlotte Flair have in store for Bayley?
