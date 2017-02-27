Earlier today, the second Honor Rising show between Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling took place. Here are the full results:
* Hiromu Takahashi, BUSHI, EVIL, SANADA & Tetsuya Naito def. Ryusuke Taguchi, Tiger Mask, Jushin Thunder Liger, Dalton Castle & Delirious
* War Machine def. Guerrillas of Destiny
* Hangman Page, Yujiro Takahashi & Bad Luck Fale def. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson & Jay Lethal
* Hirooki Goto (c) def. Punisher Martinez (IWPG NEVER OpenWeight Title Match)
* Adam Cole (c) def. YOSHI-HASHI (ROH Title Match)
* Nick Jackson, Matt Jackson, Cody & Kenny Omega def. Will Ospreay, Kazuchika Okada, Mark Briscoe & Jay Briscoe
On NJPW's Global Twitter account, it appears Kevin Kelly and Rocky Romero are going through older matches to add English Commentary in a continual effort to open the product to more fans overseas. A fan responded to this tweet asking for an "English site with apps on more devices like Apple TV" and Rocky Romero responded, "Working on it."
@njpwworld is adding English commentary to amazing matches from the past! First up is last year's NEW JAPAN CUP final, Naito VS Goto! pic.twitter.com/JmdpXrJGaM— njpw_global (@njpwglobal) February 27, 2017
