- UFC 209 goes down this Saturday night from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and features two title fights. In the main event, Tyron Woodley defends his welterweight belt vs. Stephen Thompson for a second time after the two fought to a majority draw last year.

Also, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson battle for the interim UFC lightweight title.

On Sunday night, the preview hype-show "Countdown" debuted for the event on FOX Sports 1. The series takes a detailed look at the training and prep for all four fighters involved in the title bouts.

Below is a look at Saturday's fight card:

MAIN CARD (PPV/10 p.m. ET)

UFC Welterweight Championship

Tyron Woodley (c) vs. Stephen Thompson

Interim UFC Lightweight Championship

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson

* Middleweight: Rashad Evans vs. Daniel Kelly

* Lightweight: Lando Vannata vs. David Teymur

* Heavyweight: Alistair Overeem vs. Mark Hunt

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8 p.m. ET)

* Heavyweight: Marcin Tybura vs. Luis Henrique

* Featherweight: Darren Elkins vs. Mirsad Bektic

* Bantamweight: Iuri Alcantara vs. Luke Sanders

* Heavyweight: Daniel Spitz vs. Mark Godbeer

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6:30 p.m. ET)

* Light Heavyweight: Paul Craig vs. Tyson Pedro

* Female Strawweight: Amanda Cooper vs. Cynthia Calvillo

* Bantamweight: Albert Morales vs. Andre Soukhamthath

- Demian Maia and Jorge Masvidal could be headed for Nashville this spring, as Combate is reporting the two welterweights would headline UFC Fight Night 108. The event takes place April 22 and airs on FOX Sports 1.

Maia (24-6) had previously stated plans to remain on the sidelines until a winner was crowned at UFC 209 between Tyron Woodley and Stephen Thompson for the welterweight title, but the former middleweight title challenger appears to have had a change of heart.

Masvidal (32-11) is coming off a win over Donald Cerrone that helped him leap-frog in front of several others in the 170-pound division. Previously, featherweights Cub Swanson and Artem Lobov had been announced as the main event for the card.

