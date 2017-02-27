- As noted, tonight's RAW will feature a sit-down interview with Seth Rollins, who will address his knee injury. The interview will not be done via satellite, as PWInsider reports that Rollins is in Green Bay, Wisconsin for tonight's show.

- As noted, The Rock was at the Oscars last night and presented the song from Moana, How Far I'll Go. Below are photos of The Rock with girlfriend, Lauren Hashian:

Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian, Oscars 2017 pic.twitter.com/eMBYTAKfoL — SpazianiG (@SpazianiG) February 27, 2017

Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian Are Cooking Up Cute PDA at the Oscars https://t.co/CjpjO3rY6z (POPSUGAR) — POP 24 (@pop24radio) February 27, 2017

Dwayne Johnson & Wife Lauren Hashian Hit the Red Carpet at Oscars 2017 https://t.co/cPqRvKxe8l pic.twitter.com/OhQuFNsHxE — Carolina Moreno (@Carolinmor) February 27, 2017

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.