- As noted, tonight's RAW will feature a sit-down interview with Seth Rollins, who will address his knee injury. The interview will not be done via satellite, as PWInsider reports that Rollins is in Green Bay, Wisconsin for tonight's show.

- As noted, The Rock was at the Oscars last night and presented the song from Moana, How Far I'll Go. Below are photos of The Rock with girlfriend, Lauren Hashian:




