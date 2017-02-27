Former WWE Diva Celeste Bonin, f.k.a. Kaitlyn, announced that she is splitting with her husband, PJ Braun. The couple got married in June of 2014.
She apologized to fans who had been trying to access her website unsuccessfully and promised to keep fans updated and that "everything will be amazing."
For anyone who missed us today we are sorry. @celestialbodiez temporary domain is CelestialBodiezz.com Please check out the full video on our Facebook page tomorrow , Facebook.com/celestialbodiezofficial If you emailed us today and have not heard a response please forward your concerns to [email protected] Thank you all for your support.
Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.