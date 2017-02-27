Source: PWInsider

As noted, former TNA World Heavyweight Champion Drew Galloway confirmed that he is parting ways with TNA on Sunday night.

"Thank you @IMPACTWRESTLING for these past two years & everything we achieved together," Galloway tweeted. "I'll miss everyone & I'll see you down that long road"

According to PWInsider, Galloway informed TNA of his decision to leave the company on Sunday evening. It was noted that while Galloway and TNA had talks about signing a new deal, the company had not attempted to get it finalized until the past two weeks, which led to Galloway opting to pursue other opportunities.

As part of the new deal, Galloway was promised that he would have been one of the top stars in the promotion. During a recent appearance on The Pancakes and Powerslams Show in January, Galloway said that he hoped that he would be able to come to terms on a new deal with TNA.

"I really hope things work out the way I want them to work out... we just have to figure things out," Galloway said last month. "There's obviously people reaching out, but I'm just hoping things work out the way that I hope they work out because I'm having such a good ride right now."

Galloway debuted in TNA in January of 2015. In addition to having held the TNA World Heavyweight Championship during his two-year run, Galloway is currently recognized as the Impact Grand Champion.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.