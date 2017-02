Triple H has been added to a pair of live events in March, several weeks before WrestleMania.

Triple H will be in action at the WWE live event on Friday, March 10th in Buffalo, New York. Brock Lesnar is also scheduled for the show in Buffalo. The following night, it was announced that he will be in action in a six-man tag team main event at the Ricoh Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

You can check out the announcements below:

JUST ANNOUNCED: "The Game" Triple H will be live in Toronto at Ricoh Coliseum in a huge 6-Man Tag Team Main Event. All goes down March 11! pic.twitter.com/ZbZPTr3N4B — MLSE LIVE (@MLSELIVE) February 26, 2017

